APSRTC suspends reservation for non-AC buses due to uncertainty over lockdown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Due to uncertainty over lifting of the 21-day nationwide lockdown after April 14, the APSRTC on Thursday suspended the advance ticket booking at its official website www.apsrtconline.in.

Earlier this week, the RTC officials had made the website accessible for the passengers to reserve tickets in advance from April 15 to 20 for non-AC bus services like Super Luxury and Ultra Deluxe.

Soon after resumption of advance booking, almost 80 per cent of the tickets were reserved by the passengers in the bus services to be operated from Vijayawada to major cities.

Speaking to TNIE, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said that the RTC had suspended the advance ticket booking as there was no clear indication from the Centre over lifting of the lockdown after April 14.

If the Centre continued the lockdown for a few more weeks, the money would be refunded to the passengers. Otherwise, the passengers could visit their destinations as planned from April 15, he said, adding that the RTC is likely to take a decision in this regard on April 13.