Pay deferred salaries in two months: Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday found fault with the State government for deferred payment of 50 percent of salaries to government employees for March and April and deferred payment of 50 percent of pensions to pensioners for March. It struck down the GOs issued by the government in this regard.

Hearing a PIL filed by retired district judge D Lakshmi Kameswari against the decision of the government in view of financial constraints arising out of lockdown, HC bench of Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice K Lalitha directed the government to pay the deferred salaries of March and April to employees and the deferred pensions of March to pensioners within two months. The HC asked the government to pay 12 percent interest per annum on the salary and pension amount, which was deferred.