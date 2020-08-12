STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Pay deferred salaries in two months: Andhra Pradesh High Court

The HC asked the government to pay 12 per cent interest per annum on the salary and pension amount, which was deferred.

Published: 12th August 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Andhra Pradesh High Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday found fault with the State government for deferred payment of 50 percent of salaries to government employees for March and April and deferred payment of 50 percent of pensions to pensioners for March. It struck down the GOs issued by the government in this regard.

Hearing a PIL filed by retired district judge D Lakshmi Kameswari against the decision of the government in view of financial constraints arising out of lockdown, HC bench of Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice K Lalitha directed the government to pay the deferred salaries of March and April to employees and the deferred pensions of March to pensioners within two months. The HC asked the government to pay 12 percent interest per annum on the salary and pension amount, which was deferred.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Pay deferr
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • giri
    justice is happening only in AP
    19 hours ago reply
Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp