Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga flyover inauguration to be held on September 4

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said the much-awaited Kanaka Durga flyover will be inaugurated on September 4.

Published: 31st August 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 09:04 AM

A view of Kanaka Durga flyover on which load test still going in Vijayawada

A view of Kanaka Durga flyover on which load test still going in Vijayawada. (File photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said the much-awaited Kanaka Durga flyover will be inaugurated on September 4.Speaking after inaugurating various development works in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency on Sunday, Velampalli blamed the Opposition TDP for the delay in completion of Durga flyover and demanded an explanation from Chandrababu Naidu on why he could not complete the project in five years.

The minister alleged that the TDP failed to develop Vijayawada city during its tenure. "Soon after the YSRC came to power, we focused on completion of flyover. It’s a dream of the people residing in West Assembly constituency as the flyover is expected to ease traffic woes," he observed.

Condemning the statement of TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao that YSRC doesn’t have the right to take credit for the completion of Durga flyover as its construction began in 2013, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the YSRC government completed the project within 14 months after assuming office.

"Velampalli, Parthasarathy and I met the Union minister in 2013 seeking completion of Durga flyover at the earliest," Malladi Vishnu said.

