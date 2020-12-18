Two youths drown, five missing in River Penna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youths met a watery grave, while five others were feared drowned in River Penna on Thursday. The victims, who hail from Tirupati, visited Siddavatam to attend ‘Divasam’ (a ritual observed on the 11th month of the death of a person) of their relative. At least 10 youths from Korlagunta in Tirupati attended the ritual and later went to Mattirajula Kota for a swim.

“The youngsters were not aware of the flow and depth of the river. Seven of them went deep into the water and were washed away in the flow,’’ Siddavatam SI Ramesh Babu said. Three others somehow swam to safety and informed the matter to locals. Immediately, expert swimmers were pressed into service and they fished out the bodies of Ramachandra (20) and Rajesh (19). Search is on to trace the remaining five youths, the SI said.