Top priority to reliable, cost-effective power: APSECM CEO Chandrasekhar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As replacing old/obsolete pumpsets has yielded significant energy and monetary savings in the three districts of Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa, the energy department is planning to extend the programme in the remaining 10 districts, according to the CEO of AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) A Chandrasekhar Reddy.

He added that energy efficiency was one of the fastest and cheapest sources to achieve energy security, economic development, create employment, address the challenges of global climate changes, and also to attract investments.

Addressing a seminar on the role of energy efficiency in enhancement of the State economy on Saturday, the CEO of APSECM noted that the implementation of energy efficiency measures by the RWS department by replacing old/obsolete pumpsets with energy efficient ones in Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa has resulted in Rs 63.08 lakh savings per annum, besides energy savings.

“Hence, we are planning to extend it to other districts,” he added.

Chandrasekhar said that four lakh more LED street lights would be installed in addition to the existing 23.29 lakh on the request of gram panchayats. The existing LED street lights are estimated to accrue energy savings of around 260 million units (MU) per annum, with an annual monetary benefit of Rs 156 crore.

“The government wants the State to be the frontrunner in energy efficiency in the country. Hence, it is strongly determined to build a sustainable, secure and affordable energy sector in Andhra Pradesh by promoting energy efficiency,” he explained.