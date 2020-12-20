STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Top priority to reliable, cost-effective power: APSECM CEO Chandrasekhar Reddy

Chandrasekhar said that four lakh more LED street lights would be installed in addition to the existing 23.29 lakh on the request of gram panchayats.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

LED street lights

LED street lights (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   As replacing old/obsolete pumpsets has yielded significant energy and monetary savings in the three districts of Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa, the energy department is planning to extend the programme in the remaining 10 districts, according to the CEO of AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) A Chandrasekhar Reddy. 

He added that energy efficiency was one of the fastest and cheapest sources to achieve energy security, economic development, create employment, address the challenges of global climate changes, and also to attract investments.

Addressing a seminar on the role of energy efficiency in enhancement of the State economy on Saturday, the CEO of APSECM noted that the implementation of energy efficiency measures by the RWS department by replacing old/obsolete pumpsets with energy efficient ones in Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa has resulted in Rs 63.08 lakh savings per annum, besides energy savings.

“Hence, we are planning to extend it to other districts,” he added. 

Chandrasekhar said that four lakh more LED street lights would be installed in addition to the existing 23.29 lakh on the request of gram panchayats. The existing LED street lights are estimated to accrue energy savings of around 260 million units (MU) per annum, with an annual monetary benefit of Rs 156 crore. 

“The government wants the State to be the frontrunner in energy efficiency in the country. Hence, it is strongly determined to build a sustainable, secure and affordable energy sector in Andhra Pradesh by promoting energy efficiency,” he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Reddy APSECM
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp