Silver award for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in SKOCH 2020 Summit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) received SKOCH 2020 Silver Award for Remediation of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) dumpsite at Ajith Singh Nagar through Bio-mining process. Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, on Tuesday, virtually attended the 69th SKOCH Summit and SKOCH Awards 2020 as an eminent panellist for the theme of “State of Governance” along with other speakers and panellists across the country to share their experiences and initiatives implemented by respective urban local bodies.

In a statement, Venkatesh said the Corporation has been awarded under the Governance sector in the theme of Environment and Sustainability in the Executive Plus category. He briefed the panellists about the process adopted and various innovative interventions undertaken for 45 acres of land in Ajith Singh Nagar, which was covered with 3.05 lakh MT of waste.

The civic body chief highlighted sustainable and innovative solid waste management initiatives being undertaken by VMC to protect the environment. These awards involved various stages like submission of project entries, project voting from the citizens, semi-final round table panel and the final voting across the country.