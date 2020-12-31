IndiGo to start flights from Vijayawada to Mumbai

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief for passengers, IndiGo Airlines announced that it would start direct flights from Vijayawada to Mumbai from January 12.

Vijayawada Airport Director G Madhusudhana Rao said the tri-weekly service will cater to the passengers’ needs during Sankranti season. The flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight 6E 6854 will depart at 10:55 am in Mumbai and arrive in Vijayawada at 12:45 pm. In the return direction, flight 6E 6856 will depart at 1:30 pm in Vijayawada and arrive in Mumbai at 3:20 pm. Earlier, Air India Express operated a tri-weekly service between Mumbai and Vijayawada but it was suspended soon.

With no direct flights between the two cities, passengers had to travel via Hyderabad, and IndiGo’s commencement of the service comes as a boon for flyers.