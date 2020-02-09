Three caught red-handed in Vijayawada selling restricted drug

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Drug Control Administration (DCA) department caught three persons red-handed while selling restricted drug Nitrosun 10 MG to college students and others on Saturday.

The three accused were identified as Buddha Revanth (18), Sohail Khan (18) and Ravi Teja (19) and Suryaraopet police filed a case in this regard based on a complaint filed by DCA officials.

According to DCA Additional Director K Raja Bhanu, prime accused Revanth earlier worked at Amaravati Medical and Fancy Store in Governorpet as a helper and left due to personal reasons.

While working there, Revanth developed contacts with all the medical distributors and medical stores in the area. Claiming that his owner asked him to bring three boxes of Nitrosun 10 MG, Revanth approached Srikar Pharmacy in the same area and made a fake call in the name of his owner requesting the drug.

“Believing that he is still working in the medical store, the store attendants there gave him three boxes of the tablets and sent a bill to the store. Shocked to see the bill, Revanth’s former boss sought clarification and came to know that the former is the culprit and informed us about the incident. When he came here again after a week, we laid a trap and filed a complaint against him,” Raja Bhanu said.

The DCA officials also said the accused supplied the tablets to a man named Pawan alias Chinnu who in turn, sold the drugs to college students and other youngsters.

“His network is huge and the gang supplied the restricted drug to students below the age of 20,” he added.

The officials expressed concern over the drug’s side-effects as consumers exhibit proneness to violence.

“We are investigating the case to catch the kingpin behind the racket,” the DCA officials said.