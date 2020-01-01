Basic infrastructure in Vijayawada to get Rs 200 crore boost

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RESIDENTS, who expected rapid growth in Vijayawada during 2019, are a disappointed lot with the delay in completion of flyover works near Kanaka Durga temple and Benz Circle. They hope their long-pending demands, apart from flyover works, will be met in 2020. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that the corporation will improve basic infrastructure and develop lung spaces in the city in 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, sanctioned by the State and central governments. “Various infrastructure projects proposed by the civic body will be completed in 2020,’’ Venkatesh said.