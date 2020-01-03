Home Cities Vijayawada

Special audit on power sector activities in last five years

A report on the same will be submitted in six months for strengthening the cash-strapped discoms and transmission systems.

Published: 03rd January 2020 07:57 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Principal Accountant General (audit) LV Sudhir Kumar has said that a special audit will be held on the activities of the power sector and its utilities in the last five years. A report on the same will be submitted in six months for strengthening the cash-strapped discoms and transmission systems.

In a meeting with the officials of Energy department here on Thursday, the PAG (audit) noted that audit would be done on the activities --purchase, generation and transmission -- of all wings of the department including APSPDCL, APEPDCL, APGENCO, APTRANSCO, AP Power Finance Corporation (APPFC) and AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM).

Speaking on the occasion, Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said the department was taking all necessary steps to cut down ‘wasteful’ expenditure in procurement, generation and transmission of power to strengthen the sector. He added that the special audit would review all the activities of power utilities and that the audit report would help in bringing down the wasteful expenditure, besides improving the overall performance of the sector. He added that a representative from APSPDCL, APEPDCL, APGENCO and other wings of the Energy department would be appointed for coordination for the audit. APGENCO MD B Sreedhar, APTRANSCO Joint MD KVN Chakradhar Babu, APSECM CEO A Chandrasekhara Reddy and others were also present in the meeting.

