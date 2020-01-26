ACB to submit report on corruption to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after raids on 21 tahsildar offices across the State, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials are gearing up to submit a detailed report on the same to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for further action.

Based on the report, the CM will instruct higher officials of the Revenue Department to take action against the errant officials. On Friday, ACB officials carried out surprise raids on tahsildar offices and found `4 lakh unaccounted cash and caught officials committing various irregularities such as keeping petitions under the pending stage, not issuing title deed-cum-e-passbooks, not maintaining registers and engaging private persons in government offices for official works.

The ACB officials said show-cause notices will be served on the concerned tahsildars seeking explanation on why there were delays in disbursing passbooks to the petitioners, and the unaccounted cash.

“We are preparing a detailed report on the raids on tahsildar offices and it will be submitted to CM Jagan soon. Action will be initiated against the errant officials if they fail to produce proofs pertaining to the cash. The raids will continue in all government offices,” a senior ACB official said.