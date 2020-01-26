Home Cities Vijayawada

ACB to submit report on corruption to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

A day after raids on 21 tahsildar offices across the State, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials are gearing up to submit a detailed report on the same to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Published: 26th January 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A day after raids on 21 tahsildar offices across the State, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials are gearing up to submit a detailed report on the same to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for further action.

Based on the report, the CM will instruct higher officials of the Revenue Department to take action against the errant officials. On Friday, ACB officials carried out surprise raids on tahsildar offices and found `4 lakh unaccounted cash and caught officials committing various irregularities such as keeping petitions under the pending stage, not issuing title deed-cum-e-passbooks, not maintaining registers and engaging private persons in government offices for official works. 

The ACB officials said show-cause notices will be served on the concerned tahsildars seeking explanation on why there were delays in disbursing passbooks to the petitioners, and the unaccounted cash. 
“We are preparing a detailed report on the raids on tahsildar offices and it will be submitted to CM Jagan soon. Action will be initiated against the errant officials if they fail to produce proofs pertaining to the cash. The raids will continue in all government offices,” a senior ACB official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy corruption
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp