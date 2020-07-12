Two foreigners held for drug peddling in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested three persons in Vijayawada late Friday night. Of the three arrested, two are foreign nationals and pursuing engineering in a private college in the city. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Gahel Rasool (25), a native of Sudan, Yona Lishwa Shabani (26) from Tanzania and Koneru Arjun from Delhi.

Acting on a tip-off, Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths laid a trap and arrested three persons, while they were selling drugs and ganja in an apartment under Penamaluru police station limits. Police seized 17 grams of Methylene Dioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA), 150 grams of ganja, bitcoins, Hukka and three mobile phones.

According to Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu, the trio have been peddling ganja and drugs in the city for the past four years. The two foreigners were getting drugs from Bengaluru and selling them in Vijayawada. Investigation is on to trace their supplier, the Commissioner said.