15 APSP cops deployed at Vijayawada airport contract coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 15 Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) constables, who were deployed at Vijayawada airport, reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. As many 88 personnel of APSP 12th battalion, based out of Visakhapatnam, had recently come to the city. According to Gannavaram circle inspector Kagitha Srinivas, more constables might test positive as their results were yet to arrive. The infected personnel were admitted to a Covid hospital in Vijayawada and Siddhartha medical college in Pedda Avutupalli near Gannavaram.

The CI added a cook who had accompanied the APSP constables to Vijayawada, was also infected. “How the constables contracted the virus is not known yet. All primary contacts have been informed and advised home quarantine for two weeks.” He said all ground-level duty force were instructed to follow safety measures such as using sanitiser and maintain physical distance. It might be added here that 23 constables of APSP 3rd battalion had tested positive in June after they returned from duties in hospitals.