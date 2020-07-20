‘Discoms ensuring 24/7 power supply to hospitals’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: WITH the state government engaged in a long battle against Covid-19, the Energy Department is focussing on 24/7 power supply to all hospitals, Covid care centres, quarantine centres and testing labs to facilitate continuous medical care to patients. The power utilities are said to have been working closely with medical and health department to see that there are zero interruptions in supply during the critical times. Energy secretary and APTRANSCO chairperson and managing director Srikant Nagulapalli said that the power utilities were working round the clock to ensure that no power outages, especially with the monsoon setting in, hampered the fight against the pandemic.