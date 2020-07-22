STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Government set to promote renewable power plants in Rayalaseema

Ramana noted that the allocation of renewable energy resource potential in any area to developers shall be done on a ‘first come first serve’ basis.

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rayalaseema project

Rayalaseema project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the recently unveiled Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy Export Policy, 2020, the first proposal is setting up of Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPPs) of three-five gigawatts (GWs) capacity in Rayalaseema districts.

The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), which will be the nodal agency to promote the development of the projects as per the policy, said that the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Ltd and NTPC Ltd have already evinced interest to partner with the State government to promote UMREPPs.“It is proposed to promote the ultra mega renewable energy power plants in the potential zones identified by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) as a part of its scheme to develop renewable power projects. It is proposed initially to promote 3-5 GW capacity UMREPPs in Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts,” vice-chairman and managing director (VC and MD) of NREDCAP S Ramana Reddy explained.

Under the said scheme, MNRE would extend Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of `20 lakh per megawatt (MW) or 30 per cent of the cost of development of UMREPPs for development of internal power evacuation infrastructure.

These projects, the State government expects, will  help generate additional revenue towards lease rentals and green energy development charges, tax revenues and  local employment in villages.

Ramana noted that the allocation of renewable energy resource potential in any area to developers shall be done on a ‘first come first serve’ basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rayalaseema
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp