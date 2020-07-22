Government set to promote renewable power plants in Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the recently unveiled Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy Export Policy, 2020, the first proposal is setting up of Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPPs) of three-five gigawatts (GWs) capacity in Rayalaseema districts.

The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), which will be the nodal agency to promote the development of the projects as per the policy, said that the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Ltd and NTPC Ltd have already evinced interest to partner with the State government to promote UMREPPs.“It is proposed to promote the ultra mega renewable energy power plants in the potential zones identified by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) as a part of its scheme to develop renewable power projects. It is proposed initially to promote 3-5 GW capacity UMREPPs in Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts,” vice-chairman and managing director (VC and MD) of NREDCAP S Ramana Reddy explained.

Under the said scheme, MNRE would extend Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of `20 lakh per megawatt (MW) or 30 per cent of the cost of development of UMREPPs for development of internal power evacuation infrastructure.

These projects, the State government expects, will help generate additional revenue towards lease rentals and green energy development charges, tax revenues and local employment in villages.

Ramana noted that the allocation of renewable energy resource potential in any area to developers shall be done on a ‘first come first serve’ basis.