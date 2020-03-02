Vijayawada's Kankipadu road-widening on cards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Motorists’ long-pending demand of road-widening of the 24.8 km stretch between Gudivada and Kankipadu will soon be materialised as the R&B Department is preparing estimates for the project. Retaining walls are expected to be constructed at necessary points on the stretch.

According to information provided by the department officials, `113 crore was sanctioned for Krishna district under Central Road Fund (CRF) for doubling of the single-lane roads in Gannavaram, Nuzvid, Gudivada, Kankipadu and Tiruvuru Assembly segments.

Apart from that, CC roads will come up between Railpet and Pedaparupudi Junction, and Pedaparupudi Junction and Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) College.

Recently, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao convened a meeting with R&B deputy executive engineer YV Kishore Babuji and directed him to prepare necessary estimates for construction of the retaining wall from Railpet to ANR College.