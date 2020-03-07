6-laning of Vijayawada bypass gets NHAI nod

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Highways Authority of India has approved six-laning of the Vijayawada bypass from Gollapudi to Chinnakakani, which includes a major bridge across River Krishna, and issued work orders for the same under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The contract for the `1,546.31-crore project has been awarded to the consortium of M/s Adani Enterprises Ltd and M/s Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd.

The NHAI also accepted the first-year operation and maintenance cost of `4.65 crore. The concession agreement will have to be signed within 45 days. Announcing the award of the contract, Narasaraopet YSRC MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu tweeted that the addition of the lanes will ease traffic congestion for vehicles travelling to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad as they would be able to bypass Vijayawada.

“I am happy to announce that the six-laning of Vijayawada bypass from Gollapudi to Chinnakakani, which includes a major bridge across Krishna river, has been approved and work orders for the same have been issued under Bharatmala Pariyojana,” his tweet read.

The project, which was pending for the last 10 years, is also expected to bring development to the Amaravati region.

The announcement came a day after the MP met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The MP also dropped hints of the impending approval when he revealed that he had invited the senior BJP leader for the ground-breaking ceremony of the new road.