STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Honour Dharmadhikari panel’s report on allocation of staff, Telangana told

It maybe recalled that the State relieved 655 employees on March 14 to join the Telangana power companies.

Published: 21st March 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association (APSEBAEEA) hailed the Supreme Court-appointed DM Dharmadhikari Committee’s report on allocation of employees between power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Even as Telangana employees have launched protests against the allocation, the APSEBAEEA urged Telangana management to extend cooperation to facilitate the implementation of the order.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the association said that the one-man commission’s supplementary report dated March 11, 2020, was such that there would be no financial burden on any State.

“We request the Telangana management to extend full cooperation and honour the one-man committee ratified allocation list of 655 employees to resolve the long-pending tussle between the two States,” it appealed.

It maybe recalled that the State relieved 655 employees on March 14 to join the Telangana power companies. However, the Telangana employees launched a protest alleging ‘injustice’ and that the apex court-appointed commission was against the interests of their State. 

Finance directors for Discoms appointed
The Energy department appointed finance directors for the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) and AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL). According to the government order (RT 29) issued on Friday by Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant, VN Babu and Chandram Dandagala have been appointed finance directors of the two Discoms for two years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmadhikari Telangana
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp