Honour Dharmadhikari panel’s report on allocation of staff, Telangana told

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association (APSEBAEEA) hailed the Supreme Court-appointed DM Dharmadhikari Committee’s report on allocation of employees between power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Even as Telangana employees have launched protests against the allocation, the APSEBAEEA urged Telangana management to extend cooperation to facilitate the implementation of the order.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the association said that the one-man commission’s supplementary report dated March 11, 2020, was such that there would be no financial burden on any State.

“We request the Telangana management to extend full cooperation and honour the one-man committee ratified allocation list of 655 employees to resolve the long-pending tussle between the two States,” it appealed.

It maybe recalled that the State relieved 655 employees on March 14 to join the Telangana power companies. However, the Telangana employees launched a protest alleging ‘injustice’ and that the apex court-appointed commission was against the interests of their State.

Finance directors for Discoms appointed

The Energy department appointed finance directors for the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) and AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL). According to the government order (RT 29) issued on Friday by Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant, VN Babu and Chandram Dandagala have been appointed finance directors of the two Discoms for two years.