COVID-19: Vijayawada hotels get ready for paid quarantine of Non-Resident Telugus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As stranded Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs) are returning to their hometowns with the launch of Vande Bharat Mission by the Centre, hoteliers in the city are receiving several calls from NRTs regarding accommodation facilities offered by them.

The district administration has notified 13 hotels in Vijayawada for boarding and lodging of NRTs following the Covid-19 protocol of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking to TNIE on Monday, Vijayawada Hoteliers Association president Parvathaneni Ravi Kumar said that a couple of days ago, Collector A Md Imtiaz held a meeting with the association members and asked them to make necessary arrangements for provision of accommodation for NRTs for the 14-day paid quarantine period. A coordinator has been appointed for the purpose. NRTs will be allowed to choose their preference of accommodation at quarantine centres run by the government or paid accommodation in hotels after initial screening conducted by authorities at the airport.

Elaborating further, Ravi Kumar said that the district administration had finalised the tariff for accommodation and food at Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,500 per person per day depending on the facilities at budget and three-star hotels.

Around 600 rooms have been readied in the notified hotels for NRTs. About 2,000 NRTs are expected to reach Krishna district from abroad.

A vegetarian food menu for NRTs has been finalised that includes nutritious breakfast, lunch and dinner, which is the same being served to people staying in the government-run quarantine centres.

Soon after the arrival at the airport, NRTs will be given choice to choose their accommodation. The list of notified hotels will be displayed at the reception counters of the airport.

On whether hoteliers can generate revenue with the provision of paid quarantine, Ravi Kumar said that the Collector requested them to take it as a social responsibility.

“We have requested the authorities to ensure at least 50 per cent occupancy in a hotel and then only allow NRTs to opt for another hotel.”