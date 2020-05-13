STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Reports of inflated power charges not true: Energy Secretary

Srikant further said that power consumption in summer months was significantly higher than the preceding months.

Published: 13th May 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Once again clarifying that the power bills were not inflated, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant has said he asked the power distribution companies (discoms) to make available ledgers of all the 1.45 crore consumers for the last two years  to clear the apprehensions regarding the bills. He added that any claim of excess billing was not true and that the discoms charged as per the norms.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the Secretary reiterated that not a penny was charged extra and that if there were any errors, which wouldn’t be the case in most cases, consumers can call 1912 for clarity. “We have asked the discoms to put all the ledgers pertaining to the last 24 hours online. Consumers can check their power consumption and compare it with last year’s consumption. They can check if the bills are commensurately charged or not. The ledgers should be available on discoms website in a day or two,” he explained.

Srikant further said that power consumption in summer months was significantly higher than the preceding months. Citing last year’s example, the secretary said, “In February, 2019, domestic power consumption was 900 million units (MU). In March and April the same year, the average monthly consumption was between 1,400 Mu and 1,600 MU. This shows that there will be a 80 per cent increase in power consumption during summer. Now, lockdown in addition to summer has also added to the consumption,” he explained.

He rubbished reports of change in slab because of clubbing March and April (2020) bill as misconception. “We have divided the total consumption till May 5 into three parts and calculated the bills keeping in view the previous year’s consumption. So, there is no scope for the change of slab or excess billing down to the last rupee. That is why we will keep the last 24 months’ ledgers online for people to examine,” he noted.
Regarding the power tariff, the secretary noted that it was approved by the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission duly holding talks with all the stakeholders.

“From November 2019, the APERC interacted with the stakeholders and approved the tariff we proposed duly considering their objections/suggestions/views. The notification for revised tariff was given in March,” he said. The secretary’s reply comes in wake of a few leaders demanding the State to roll back the revised tariff, alleging that it was resulting in change of slabs,  burdening the consumers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagulapalli Srikant Energy Secretary
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp