STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Footfall increases at Vijayawada airport as domestic flights operations resume

Airport director G Madhusudhan Rao said a flight operated by SpiceJet, carrying 79 passengers, landed in Vijayawada from Bengaluru at 6:55 am.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Airport

Vijayawada Airport (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada airport handled five flights on the second day of the resumption of domestic flight services on Wednesday.

As part of the protocol, all passengers arriving at the airport and departing to other cities were screened with thermal scanners at additional counters.       

Airport director G Madhusudhan Rao said a flight operated by SpiceJet, carrying 79 passengers, landed in Vijayawada from Bengaluru at 6:55 am.

The same flight, after being sanitised, took off from for Kempegowda International Airport with 72 on-board. Similarly, a flight operated by IndiGo from Bengaluru brought 70 passengers and left with 70 others to the Karnataka capital, he said. 

“As two flights from Bengaluru landed at the terminal within an hour gap, we had to set up additional counters to screen the passengers.” 

“All the passengers are being screened and those who show signs of the coronavirus will be sent to institutional quarantine for seven days. Passengers are given the option of choosing between quarantine facility offered by the government or the paid ones,” Rao added. 

Elaborating further, he said in the afternoon, a flight operated by Truejet landed from Kadapa brought 17 fliers.

The same flight took off to Kadapa with six passengers. The terminal also handled two more flights to Delhi and Bengaluru in the evening, Rao informed.

Health officer Suresh, who was deployed on special duties at Gannavaram Airport, told TNIE that none who arrived from Bengaluru and Kadapa, were found with virus symptoms.

“We screened the passengers as part of the protocol. Suggestions were also given to them to wear face masks and carry sanitisers with them during their journey,” Suresh added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada Airport domestic flight services
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp