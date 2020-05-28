Footfall increases at Vijayawada airport as domestic flights operations resume

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada airport handled five flights on the second day of the resumption of domestic flight services on Wednesday.

As part of the protocol, all passengers arriving at the airport and departing to other cities were screened with thermal scanners at additional counters.

Airport director G Madhusudhan Rao said a flight operated by SpiceJet, carrying 79 passengers, landed in Vijayawada from Bengaluru at 6:55 am.

The same flight, after being sanitised, took off from for Kempegowda International Airport with 72 on-board. Similarly, a flight operated by IndiGo from Bengaluru brought 70 passengers and left with 70 others to the Karnataka capital, he said.

“As two flights from Bengaluru landed at the terminal within an hour gap, we had to set up additional counters to screen the passengers.”

“All the passengers are being screened and those who show signs of the coronavirus will be sent to institutional quarantine for seven days. Passengers are given the option of choosing between quarantine facility offered by the government or the paid ones,” Rao added.

Elaborating further, he said in the afternoon, a flight operated by Truejet landed from Kadapa brought 17 fliers.

The same flight took off to Kadapa with six passengers. The terminal also handled two more flights to Delhi and Bengaluru in the evening, Rao informed.

Health officer Suresh, who was deployed on special duties at Gannavaram Airport, told TNIE that none who arrived from Bengaluru and Kadapa, were found with virus symptoms.

“We screened the passengers as part of the protocol. Suggestions were also given to them to wear face masks and carry sanitisers with them during their journey,” Suresh added.