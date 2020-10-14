Man who set 24-year-old nurse on fire dies at Guntur hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A youth who allegedly set a woman on fire on Monday night, also severely injuring himself, has died during treatment at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur.

G Nagabhushanam, a native of Sri Ramapuram in Reddigudem mandal, allegedly set C Chinnari, a 24-year-old nurse at a private Covid care centre, on fire by pouring petrol over her at her residence in Hanumanpet, Vijayawada, after she refused his love proposal. Chinnari succumbed to the burn injuries at the spot while Nagabhushanam was admitted to the GGH.

Governorpet circle inspector MVS Nagaraju said Chinnari was staying with her friends in Hanumanpet. “In our preliminary investigation, we found out that the duo belong to the same community and were reportedly in a relationship in the past. A few days ago, Chinnari’s uncle Pullaiah, who was aware of the relationship, forced her to file a complaint against Nagabhushanam at our station for harassing her in the name of love. We counseled Nagabhushanam and took a statement from him that he will never see her again.”

However, an upset Nagabhushanam followed Chinnari to her home on Monday night and the duo exchanged heated arguments.

A case was registered against Nagabhushanam under CrPC section 302 following a complaint by Pullaiah. Another case under section 174 of CrPC for Nagabhushanam’s suspicious death was also registered.