STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

District road safety panel identifies 124 black spots in Vijayawada

Out of the 174 accident black sp​Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, deputy transport commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said around 20 lakh vehicles ply on national and state highways passing through the distric

Published: 28th October 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Out of the 174 accident black spots in Krishna district, 124 have been identified in Vijayawada city alone. This was found out in a ground-level inspection carried out by the district road safety committee, which also observed that overspeeding and failing to adhere to traffic guidelines are the major reasons for accidents.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, deputy transport commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said around 20 lakh vehicles ply on national and state highways passing through the district. “Recently, a committee, comprising officials from police, transport, R&B and panchayat raj departments, conducted a ground-level inspection and identified 174 black spots in the district. Of them, 124 are in Vijayawada alone; 50 of them are considered severe black spots as accidents are frequently reported there,” Purendra observed.  

The committee has suggested measures such as road widening at the identified stretches and installing more speed breakers to reduce the accident rate. It found 55 black spots on Chennai-Kolkata Highway (NH-16) stretch passing through Vijayawada, 30 on Machilipatnam-Hyderabad Highway (NH-65), six on Ibrahimpatnam-Jagdalpur Highway (NH-30) and four on State Highway-236. 

When it comes to Vijayawada zone, most accidents are reported in Ibrahimpatnam, Bhavanipuram, Krishna Lanka, Patamata, Penamaluru, Kankipadu, Vuyyuru, Pamidimukkala, Machavaram, Gannavaram and Atkuru. Nuzvid, Nandigama and Gudivada zone are the most accident-prone areas in rural parts of the district, Purendra added.

According to information provided by RTA officials, Vijayawada reported 1,499 accident cases in 2019 and 1,663 in 2018. While 355 victims died in the road accidents in the city, 1,442 sustained injuries. A total of 24,620 people were injured in the mishaps in the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada road accidents
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp