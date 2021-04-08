Food safety officials conduct raids on oil repackaging, manufacturing units

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, sleuths of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) along with Vigilance officials conducted raids on oil repackaging and manufacturing units in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Four teams conducted surprise checks at various shops in MGWC Complex, Gollapudi, near Iron Yard, Bhavanipuram and Gandhi Bomma Centre, Bhavanipuram.

Disclosing the details, Regional Food Controller N Poorna Chandra Rao said that a team of officials led by food safety officer T Shekhar Reddy and Vigilance Inspector M Ashok raided a shop in MGWC Complex, Gollapudi and seized 5,775 one litre packets of groundnut oil worth Rs 8.14 lakh and 3,000 half litre packets of groundnut oil worth Rs 2.14 lakh.

The second team led by Food Safety Inspector Ch Gopala Krishna raided a shop near Iron Yard, Bhavanipuram and seized 500 packets (500 grams each) of Krishna Sago (Saggu Biyyam) worth Rs 16,250. While 2,000 packets (1 kg each) of Krishna Toor Dal worth Rs 2.9 lakh was seized from the store. While the third team led by Food Safety Inspector P Sreekanth seized four quintals of husked moong dal worth Rs 37,000 from a store near Gandhi Bomma Road, Bhavanipuram.

The same team also seized 17.34 quintals of husked moong dal worth Rs 1.73 lakh from another store in the same locality. “We will send all the collected samples to the FSSAI labs for testing. Based on the results, necessary action will be taken against the shopkeepers,” Rao said, adding that surprise checks will be continued in the city for the next couple of days to seize the adulterated food items.