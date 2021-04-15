Face recognition attendance system for VMC sanitary workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is making use of Face Recognition Software (FRS) developed by the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) for registering the attendance details of sanitary workers.According to the VMC officials, there are 3,600 sanitary workers in the city, and the software helps the civic body monitor the attendance of sanitary workers.

The sanitary workers assemble at specific points in two shifts — from 5:30 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 6 pm every day and report to the sanitary inspector by signing the attendance register. However, many workers are often found missing from work place though their attendance is marked.

The software is being developed to check the problem. The sanitary inspector will take the photographs of each sanitary worker at the work site twice a day, according to which their attendance will be marked on the app, they said. “Attendance system for sanitary workers got streamlined and it helps in checking absenteeism and improving the sanitation in the city,” said sanitary inspector N Balaji Srinivasa Murthy.