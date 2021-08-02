STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Authorities turn a deaf ear, Vastavai cops step in to repair damaged road

All credit goes to Vatsavai SI Gandham Maha Lakshmudu, who seeing the road in a bad condition on Saturday night, swung into action.  

Extending support to reduce road accidents, Vatsavai police repaired the damaged portion of Munneru Bridge on Sunday

Extending support to reduce road accidents, Vatsavai police repaired the damaged portion of Munneru Bridge on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With authorities not responding to pleas to repair the Munneru Bridge road full of potholes, some of them crater-sized, caused by to recent incessant rains in the district, Vastavai police have turned good Samaritans and rose to the occasion by filling up the potholes that have developed on the causeway on Sunday afternoon.

All credit goes to Vatsavai SI Gandham Maha Lakshmudu, who seeing the road in a bad condition on Saturday night, swung into action.  Accompanied by his team, Maha Lakshmudu took up repairs of the pothole-ridden road on the bridge by spending around `5,000 from his pocket. Fearing that the road will become a threat to motorists and cause road accidents, the police filled up the potholes and craters to ensure smooth vehicular movement. 

“This portion of the road is prone to road accidents.  Those using the road at night are always on their wit’s end as there are no lights near the bridge. I experienced this while on my way home on Saturday night. The sharp cut on the bridge will pose a threat to the motorists. Though the Road and Building (R&B) department should have taken up the repair works, we did the work out of concern for the safety of the motorists,” the SI said.

