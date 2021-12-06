STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Audience entranced on day 2 of Carnatic concert

Vocalist Modhumudi Sudhakar along with other singers rendering ‘Sakala Devatha Stuthi’ at Ramakoti in Vijayawada on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Carnatic Vocalist Modhumudi Sudhakar along with Palaparthi Nageswara Rao playing the Violin, K Aravind on the Mridangam and M Hari Babu playing the Ghatam performed ‘Sakala Devatha Stuthi’ on the second day of the three-day Carnatic music concert held to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Carnatic vocalist Gayaka Sarvabhouma Bharathi Teerthopadhyaya Sri Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu at Ramakoti here on Sunday. 

In a well-structured concert that ran for close to three hours, Sudhakar performed compositions by a wide range of composers like Purandara Dasa, Tyagaraja Swamy, Annamayya, Muthuswami Dikshitar, Mysore Vasudeva Acharya, Rama Das, Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna and others.  Sudhakar began his concert with Purandara Das’ ‘Sri Gajavadhana Beduve’ - an invocation song to Lord Ganesha- in the raga ‘Hamsadhavani’.

Thoughtful selection of keerthanas composed in the ragas-Keeravani, Bilahari, Sindhu Bhairavi, Kalyani, Saveri, Chintamani, Kedaram and Nadanamakriya - entranced the Carnatic music lovers, who were also seen yearning for songs performed in various ragas during the concert. 

Palaparthi Nageswara Rao, who provided the violin accompaniment, was at his best both during the ragam taanam pallavi session and exposition of the ragas. 

Organisers are gearing up  for the solo performance of classical violin maestro and Padma Shri Awardee Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy at Ramakoti on the final-day of the Carnatic concert on Monday. 

