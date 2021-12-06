STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 1,600 participate in Manipal Hospitals’ marathon

The 10k, and 5k run marathon was a big success with more than 1,600 people participating.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, organised a ‘Run For Health’ marathon at BRTS Road near Gunadala, Vijayawada, in the presence of Dr Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Additional DGP (Law & Order) on Sunday.

This initiative was taken up in collaboration with Amaravathi Runners, Red FM and Dr Reddy’s on the occasion of Manipal Hospitals’ 15th anniversary to promote health awareness in the society. The 10k, and 5k run marathon was a big success with more than 1,600 people participating. This included students, runners, members/personnel from fitness centres, walking clubs, women associations and sports clubs.

Dr Ravi Shankar Ayyanar expressed happiness and said, “The importance of being healthy and fit is being emphasised through this run. It’s good to see many walkers associations  participating in the event,” he said.

Manipal Hospitals director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said,   “We are deeply grateful for everyone who has given us the opportunity to serve them with our clinical expertise. We have achieved great milestones with the help of our doctors and nursing staff.”

Winners were felicitated by district Collector J Nivas and VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh in the evening.

