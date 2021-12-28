STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Published: 28th December 2021 10:26 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Narvaneni Murali would have been in trouble if not for Kaiser, who found a poisonous snake slithering into the guest house and attacked it.

Murali would have entered the guest house ignorant of the fact that the reptile was inside. When he returned, he saw the snake, a cobra, dead next to the carcass of his pet dog Kaiser. 

The man, who runs a crusher unit, has the guest house at Nandigama in the city outskirts. It has been believed that the snake might have slithered in on Saturday evening, and an ever-alert Kaiser saw the intruder. 

The dog apparently took on the snake, and in the fight that ensued, bit the reptile into two pieces. However, the snake had by then managed to lethally inject its venom into Kaiser. 

The incident came to light when Murali went to the guest house on Sunday morning. After the news spread, several people visited the guest house to see the dog, which by then, had become a hero. Murali gave a befitting farewell to Kaiser.

People said the cobra was six-feet long. Indian cobras are moderately sized, normally growing up to about five feet. However, longer specimens have been occasionally sighted.

