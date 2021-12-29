EduSkills to train VVIT pupils, faculty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) chairman, Vasireddy Vidya Sagar, and Eduskills CEO Shubhajith Jagadev exchanged an MoU.

EduSkills, a New Delhi-based edutech company associated with AICTE, extends training, internship and placement for students in emerging technologies.

EduSkills facilitates training programmes for faculty members and students as well as global certification exams by companies like Amazon, Juniper, RedHat, Celonis BluePrism etc. Mr. Jagadev informed that the training programmes are authorised by AICTE and will be treated on par with internships.

He added that in the backdrop of AICTE making it compulsory for every engineering graduate to do an internship; programmes rolled out by EduSkills will certainly fulfill the requirement and ease the burden on the colleges. Vidya Sagar appreciated the idea of bridging the gap between the colleges, corporate and the regulator.