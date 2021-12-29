STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

EduSkills to train VVIT pupils, faculty

Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) chairman, Vasireddy Vidya Sagar, and Eduskills CEO Shubhajith Jagadev exchanged an  MoU. 

Published: 29th December 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

VVIT chairman Vasireddy Vidya Sagar, and Eduskills CEO Shubhajith Jagadev exchange the MoU

VVIT chairman Vasireddy Vidya Sagar, and Eduskills CEO Shubhajith Jagadev exchange the MoU

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) chairman, Vasireddy Vidya Sagar, and Eduskills CEO Shubhajith Jagadev exchanged an  MoU. 

EduSkills, a New Delhi-based edutech company associated with AICTE, extends training, internship and placement for students in emerging technologies. 

EduSkills facilitates training programmes for faculty members and students as well as global certification exams by companies like Amazon, Juniper, RedHat, Celonis BluePrism etc. Mr. Jagadev informed that the training programmes are authorised by AICTE and will be treated on par with internships. 

He added that in the backdrop of AICTE making it compulsory for every engineering graduate to do an internship; programmes rolled out by EduSkills will certainly fulfill the requirement and ease the burden on the colleges. Vidya Sagar appreciated the idea of bridging the gap between the colleges, corporate and the regulator. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VVIT Eduskills Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp