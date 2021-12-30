Actress Nivetha Pethuraj inaugurates new silk saree showroom in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood actresses Nivetha Pethuraj and Nisha Singh Rajput inaugurated Aalaya Silks, a venture by Kanchipuram Mangalam Silks near Stella College on Sai Baba Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Aalaya Silks managing director Avinash Gupta said the showroom is spread over 10,000 sq feet and is completely made of teak wood furnishing.

He informed that as an inaugural offer, the prices of a wide variety of clothing have decreased significantly for New Year and Sankranti festival shopping. He said to cater to the needs of all types of people, latest model sarees have been stocked at the showroom.