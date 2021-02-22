Vijayawada municipal elections: Denizens seek inclusion of infra, jobs in manifestos

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the municipal elections around the corner, denizens have demanded that political parties come up with a manifesto detailing improvement of basic amenities and establishing industries to generate jobs in the city.

Taxpayers’ Association general secretary MV Anjaneyulu told TNIE that almost four decades ago, Vijayawada was upgraded into a municipal corporation. However when it came to infrastructure development and improving living standards of the public, the city, considered the financial and transport capital of AP, lagged behind.

“It has become common for the politicians to issue statements about developing the city, while campaigning. But the ground reality speaks for itself. It is a pity that only two flyovers have been constructed to ease traffic congestion in the past few years. It is a different ballgame altogether with the city roads—several roads have gaping potholes, which are more often than not repaired,” Anjaneyulu said.

Except Mahatma Gandhi Road and Eluru Road, the remaining roads pose a tough task for the motorists and pedestrians.

It is not a pretty scene; most pavements are encroached by petty vendors. He suggested the VMC focus on developing roads after constructing pavements and underground drainage connections to save the taxpayers’ money.The other proposal the politicians must consider is improvement of urban transportation connecting Vijayawada with suburban villages which not only facilitates the city’s expansion, but also economic development, he said.

Amaravati Walkers’ and Runners’ Association (AWARA) founder and environmentalist Prof Ajay Katragadda said people of the city remained mute spectators when almost 178 trees have been axed in the past six months to execute various infrastructure projects.

“We are not against development, but the officials concerned should draft a clear and firm policy in relocating the saplings in a scientific manner rather than axing them indiscriminately,” he said. Focus should also be laid on improving basic amenities in the public parks in the city and their maintenance should not go into private hands, Ajay added.

The environmentalist also underscored the need to improve road infrastructure, besides recarpeting the damaged roads and making them accessible for commuters. When it comes to protecting the environment, all water bodies and greenery should be protected.

The civic body should draft a policy for encouraging home terrace and backyard gardening. In this regard, subsidised seeds and grow-bags should be provided for the interested residents and no greenery on the roof should attract taxes, he said.

Brief history of VMC

Vijayawada Municipality (Bezawada) was constituted on April 1, 1888 and was upgraded into a selection grade municipality in 1960. The municipality was upgraded into a corporation in 1981

Gunadala, Patamata and Bhavanipuram village panchayats and two villages payakapuram and Kundavari Kandrika were merged with the corporation in 1985

The total area of the corporation is 61.88 sq kms and the city is divided into 64 political wards for conducting the polls

The city has 10.39 lakh population as per 2011 census