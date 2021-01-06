STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha begins at Kanaka Durga temple

​Adhering to Covid-19 regulations, temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment which is being held from January 5 to 9. 

Published: 06th January 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees relinquishing Bhavani Deeksha at Durga temple.

Devotees relinquishing Bhavani Deeksha at Durga temple. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment began on a grand note at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Tuesday. 

​Adhering to Covid-19 regulations, temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment which is being held from January 5 to 9. 

Devotees were allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity from 5:30 am onwards amidst chanting of Vedic hymns. 

Only devotees with online tickets were allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity. The five-day long festivities began with the lighting of homa gundam by temple Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Siva Prasad Sarma and Vedic scholars. 

Devotees from various parts of the state and neighbouring States thronged the hill shrine to relinquish their 41-day and 21-day-long Bhavani deeksha. Temple authorities arranged a queue line from Vinayaka temple on Canal Road to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. 

Around 100 guru bhavanis from various parts of the State were specially appointed by the temple authorities for deeksha relinquishment at Mallikarjuna Mandapam. After completing darshan, devotees dropped ghee-filled coconuts and other puja material which is in their ‘irumudi’ at the homa gundam.

Unlike every year, temple officials did not allow devotees to have a holy dip in River Krishna and also cancelled ‘Giripradakshina’, where Bhavani devotees walk for more than six kilometers around the Indrakeeladri on barefoot. 

Temple EO MV Suresh Babu said only 10,000 Bhavani devotees, who booked tickets online, will be allowed per day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanaka Durga temple Bhavani Deeksha Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp