Students to be roped in for road safety awareness in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police are geared up to observe the 32nd National Road Safety awareness drive across the district from January 17 to February 18.

Though the event is observed only for a week, district SP M Ravindranath Babu said that they would conduct several awareness programmes for a period of one month, in a bid to reduce road mishaps in the district.

As part of the awareness drive, district road safety committee will be holding a meeting to identify the black spots where road accidents are most prevalent and take steps to fix the black spots.

Also, officials will organise various programmes by roping in other stakeholders such as auto driver associations, college students and bus drivers along with holding rallies, seminars on road safety and measures to control road mishaps.

Apart from awareness measures, the district administration will also be conducting various health camps and eye tests for lorry owners, drivers and associations as part of road accident preventive measures.