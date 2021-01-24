Follow safety rules: Deputy Transport Commissione to students 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra has cautioned the public to accord priority to wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers to avoid road accidents. He said the commuters should not forget to wear face masks in a bid to avoid getting infected with coronavirus.

Purendra participated as the chief guest in an interactive programme held with the students of VR Siddhartha Engineering College, Kanuru on Saturday. The event was held as part of the month-long 32nd National Road Safety Awareness Campaign. The theme of this year National Road Safety Week 2021 is ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’.

He said that during the pandemic people stepped out of houses wearing a face mask to prevent themselves from getting infected with the killer virus. Same is the case with the helmets. There are many cases wherein youth, including students, are killed in road accidents bringing into focus the reluctance among the youth to adopt safety measures, while driving. Purendra appealed to the motorists to commute on the roads taking all the safety measures.

“Many of the accident victims are youth. A majority of them suffer head injuries because they don’t wear helmets. They die at the threshold of a promising career. College Dean Panduranga Rao has called upon the students to adhere to traffic rules in a bid to avoid getting killed or injured in road accidents.