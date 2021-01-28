20 black spots to be repaired by month-end in in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said the department will repair 20 of the 150 black spots identified in Krishna district by this month end.

Speaking at a road safety audit meeting held here on Wednesday as part of the month-long road safety awareness campaign, the official said the 20 black spots identified are at Machavaram Mettu (Chillakalapudi), Sulthanagaram (Bandar Taluka), Velvadem Village and Chandragudem Bypass Road (Mylavaram), Sugar Factory to Komatigunta X Road and Veeravalli Ingate to Outgate (Veeravalli), Ambarupeta X Road (Nandigama), YSR Circle to SLT Office (Jaggaiahapeta), Konakanchi X Road (Penuganchiprolu) and Pedapudi (Kuchipudi).

“We have decided to re-carpet the black spots by February 1 and the anomalies will be escalated to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the state government,” Purendra added.