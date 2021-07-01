Vijayawada Railway platforms get solar rooftop

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Manager P Srinivas virtually commissioned 65 kWp Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) solar cover on platforms in Vijayawada Railway Station on Wednesday. With this, Vijayawada Railway Station boasts of an innovative solar photovoltaic cover-overplatform having the highest capacity of 130 kWp across the Indian Railway network.

This BIPV solar roof with integrated solar panels (without any galvanised sheets) in addition to its power generation harnessing solar energy will act as shelter to passengers on platform. This solar roof has been set up at a cost of Rs 62 lakh and innovative solar platform cover will result in saving Rs 8.1 lakh per annum. He said the power generation from the panels caters to around 17.8 per cent of the power needs of Vijayawada Railway Station. On recommendations of the DRM to cover the gap between existing shelter and BIPV roof for a length of 32 meters on Platform Nos. 4 and 5, another 65kWp Solar plant was sanctioned.

Accordingly, 54 kWp on Platform Nos. 4 and 5 and 11 kWp on Platform Nos. 8 and 9 covering eight metres in length was erected and commissioned. Previously, Solar High capacity Building-integrated photovoltaics solar plant of 65kWp was installed on Platform Nos. 4 and 5 in December 2019 at a length of 33 metres. With these solar panels, a total capacity of 130 kWp solar roof has been installed on Vijayawada Railway Station, resulting in total savings of around 2.12 lakh units per annum, saving a sum of Rs 16.36 lakh annually. It will help in reducing carbon emission from conventional power. With the savings, the cost incurred on the BIPV solar can be compensated in 7.5 years. Srinivas commended senior DEE, maintenance V Venkata Ramana and staff.