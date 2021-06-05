STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work in Vijayawada's Ambedkar Park to begin from June 7

On July 8, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid the foundation stone for the 125-feet life-size statue of Dr BR Ambedkar that will be built in the Swarajya Maidan of Vijayawada. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of Social Welfare department directed the organisers of Vijayawada trade fair, who set up an exhibition in PWD Grounds, to dismantle the material and vacate in two days since they are planning to start foundation works for Dr Ambedkar Memorial Park from Monday. 

With the works relating to construction of the memorial park beginning from Monday, the district administration is taking initiative to shift the offices and the Rythu Bazaar located at the PWD Grounds (Swarajya Maidan) to other places.

In this regard, the social welfare department officials served notices to the exhibition organisers to dismantle and clear the materials as early as possible.It may be mentioned here that that the State government has decided to build Dr Ambedkar memorial in 20.25 acres of land in the PWD Ground. For this purpose, it will hand over the irrigation department land to the social welfare department.

​On the occasion, the Chief Minister said this will become a prestigious project and a major tourist attraction for the city. A beautiful park will be developed on a 20-acre site with the 125-feet statue as the centre of attraction.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also renamed the ground, popularly known as PWD grounds, as BR Ambedkar Swarajya Maidan. However, the exhibition organisers are finding fault with the officials for ordering them to vacate the place in two days. They lamented it takes more than a week.

