STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Pathapadu a haven of biomedical waste 

Pvt hospitals responsible for safe disposal, meeting in this regard will be held with them shortly: CMOH 
 

Published: 07th June 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Throwing biomedical waste at Pathapadu dumping yard on the outskirts of Vijayawada has become a cause of concern for people living there during Covid-19.Though there are a set of norms issued by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board for safe disposal of biomedical waste, they are not being followed properly. 

When TNIE carried out a groundlevel inspection, it found PPE, used face masks, empty saline bottles, oxygen masks packed in yellow-coloured bags along with the regular solid waste at the dumping yard. Ragpickers are afraid to go near them. They said throwing of biomedical waste into the yard could lead to serious health hazards not only for them, but also for stray animals who feed on the waste. 

“We end up picking saline bottles, syringes and hand gloves and separate the plastic from domestic waste. Every night, two or three trucks bring biomedical waste mixed with municipal solid waste and dump it here.  The VMC should look into the matter soon,” a rag picker said. Locals pointed out that the smoke from burning solid waste is affecting their mango plantation in and around the landfill.  

VMC Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) Geeta Bai said used PPE are contaminated products and should be treated and disposed of as per Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016. The private hospitals are responsible to dispose of the biomedical waste. City-based Safenviron was given the task of safe disposal of biomedical waste from the hospitals, she said.

“A meeting will be held with private hospital shortly. They will be  instructed to tie up with an empanelled biomedical waste processing agency, if they have not done so far, to prevent throwing waste into Pathapadu dumping yard,” she said. Looking at the hand gloves dumped there, she observed labs or clinics, hotels and restaurants staff in the vicinity must be the culprits. 

“We have installed four CCTVs covering a major portion of the yard to monitor if anybody was throwing biomedical waste. But the CCTVs have been damaged by unknown persons. The officials have been directed to rectify the matter at the earliest,” VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
biomedical waste Covid-19 Pathapadu dumping yard
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp