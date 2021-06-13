APSRTC bus stations, depots to get rooftop solar panels

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to redwuce the power bills and make best use of renewable energy, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will install rooftop solar panels at its premises including bus stations, depots and garages.

Panels are under consideration to install 838 solar panels under the RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) across the State in a phased manner.

According to the APSRTC officials, the corporation had set up four solar plants two years ago as part of the pilot project. These were installed in Madanapalli, Chittoor, Nandyal and Kakinada each with a capacity of 100 kW. Each plant costs around Rs 37 lakh and generates up to 10,000 units per month. The solar panels will make a profit of Rs 12 lakh per year from the fifth year onwards.

At present, the corporation has decided to set up solar plants under the RESCO system. In the first phase, 400 plants will be set up this financial year. The remaining 438 plants will be built over the next two years.

An agreement was made with the Non-Conventional Energy Resources Development Agency (NREDCAP) in this regard. The agency will set up 838 rooftop solar plants at RTC bus stations, depots and garage Buildings. Tenders will be invited and the entrusted company will install the solar plants and maintain them for 25 years.

APSRTC executive director (Engineering) P Krishna Mohan told TNIE that recently NREDCAP has conducted a survey to examine the possibilities of installing rooftop solar plants on the buildings owned by the corporation. A detailed report was submitted by the agency, where it identified 21 sites suitable for installing rooftop solar plants in the first phase. Tenders will be invited shortly.

The official said that the corporation is paying Rs 10.15 per unit for bus station and commercial establishments, while Rs 6.76 per unit for garages and workshops under industrial units. The tender entrusted company will supply power to APSRTC for 25 years for a lower price. Solar power will save Rs 5 per unit for bus stations and commercial complexes and Rs 3 per unit for garages and workshops, he said. “The project will make effective use of RTC assets and reduce the cost of electricity charges up to 50 per cent,” Krishna Mohan informed.