Vijayawada International Airport by March, 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The new integrated terminal works which are underway at Vijayawada International Airport will be ready by March, 2023, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In response to a question asked by YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, the Civil Aviation Minister gave his reply in written format.

The works of the integrated terminal were taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 611.80 crore, including air traffic control (ATC), apron, link taxiway and other works.

Administrative sanction in this regard was given in June, 2020, he said, adding that so far, Rs 11.33 crore was spent for starting construction works relating to the terminal building and taxiway.