139 kg of ganja worth Rs 14 lakh seized from car

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized 139 kg of ganja worth Rs 14 lakh from a car during a vehicle check at Ramesh Nagar in Ibrahimpatnam on Saturday evening. According to the SEB, Ponnaganti Upendra of Paderu was smuggling the contraband packed in a carton box from G Konduru to Samalkot in East Godavari district. A case was registered against Upendra under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances

