Mekapati Goutham Reddy to attend investors’ meet today

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy will be going on a three-day Delhi visit from Wednesday to participate in India Chem 2021-11th Biennial International Exhibition and Conference.Besides participating in the conference, Goutham Reddy is also expected to meet some Union ministers.More than 7,000 investors from 100 countries are expected at the ‘largest’ event of chemicals and petrochemical industry in India.

The official delegation to be led by the industries minister has completed the procedure to sign agreements with various companies during the conference.There are possibilities of exchanging memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with regard to investments by different companies in the Visakhapatnam - Kakinada Petrochemical Corridor and Krishnapatnam node.

The Minister and his team will try to attract investment by highlighting the fact that Andhra Pradesh has topped the table in Ease of Doing Business, and other aspects such as the long coastline the state has.Goutham Reddy is also scheduled to participate in the national conference ‘Technical Textiles’ to be organised as part of the National Textiles Mission on Wednesday.

Goutham Reddy is expected to meet Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for MSMEs Nitin Gadkari, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya to explain about the progress of the industry in the state.