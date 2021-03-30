STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinnacle Blooms opens child development facility in Vijayawada

Speaking on the occasion, founder Dr Sreeja Reddy Saripalli said that till 2020, one in every 60 kids in India is diagnosed to be autistic.

Published: 30th March 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 11:13 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Pinnacle Blooms Network, first-of-its-kind chain of child development and rehabilitation facilities with core purpose to empower children and people with neurological conditions announced the launch of its first centre in Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada. District Collector A Md Imtiaz formally inaugurated the centre on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, founder Dr Sreeja Reddy Saripalli said till 2020, one in every 60 kids in India is diagnosed to be autistic. There has been an increase in the prevalence of autism in India in the past few years. Once considered rare, autism is one of the most common developmental disabilities in the society. 

"The state-of-the-art facility will provide the best-in-class clinical care along with compassion and motivational guidance to the autistic children for becoming self-sufficient and leading a meaningful and fulfilling life," she informed.

The new centre will focus on the overall development of the kid’s research-oriented integrated multi-disciplinary and multi-sensory environment by bringing in the full-time doctors and therapists under one roof. 

Pinnacle Blooms Network has a national helpline number 9100 181 181 to share information and provide guidance on speech therapy, physiotherapy, special education and occupational and behavioural therapy. 

