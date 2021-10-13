STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's NRP Road gets facelift under special drive to make streets friendly

MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the 'Streets 4 People Challenge' is organised in partnership with the Smart City Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and ITDP-India Programme.

Published: 13th October 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Paintings on the street as part of 'Street for People' at Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada

Paintings on the street as part of 'Street for People' at Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim of making the streets pedestrian-friendly, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has given NRP Road in Satyanarayanapuram a facelift under the commercial category of Street For People Challenge. City Central MLA Malladi Vishnu along with Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi inaugurated the road and made it accessible for the public on Tuesday.

The MLA said that the 'Streets 4 People Challenge' is organised in partnership with the Smart City Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India and ITDP-India Programme. 

Malladi Vishnu added that the main purpose of the challenge is to make some of the city's streets pedestrian-friendly and pleasant, and to repair and redecorate some non-commutable roads. The project will pave the way for the optimisation and utilisation of congested roads in the city (proposing and implementing multi-utility zones, parking lots, pedestrian walkways). 

The MLA said the implementation of such pilot projects would alleviate the hardships of the people by showing easy living solutions to pedestrian and traffic problems. He also stated that such projects would be extended to more parts of the city. 

Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi said the challenge aims to create flagship walking initiatives in cities, which focus on placemaking and liveability. She explained that in the project, Satyanarayanapuram NRP Road and Vambay Colony were selected in the commercial category and residential category respectively. 

The Mayor further said steps would be taken to implement the programme in Vambay Colony under the next pilot project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation NRP Road Satyanarayanapuram NRP Road facelift Street For People Challenge
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp