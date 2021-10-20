STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Traffic to be regulated in Vijayawada on October 21

Similarly, vehicles that will be headed towards the Bus Stand will be diverted through the national highway at Krishna Lanka from 7 am to 10 am. 

Published: 20th October 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

traffic

Representational image (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police will be imposing traffic restrictions across the city on October 21 (Thursday) in view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attending the Police Commemoration Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium. 

Vijayawada traffic police said that all the vehicles including RTC buses heading towards Benz circle from control room junction will be diverted through Siddhartha College junction via Eluru Road, Swarna Palace, Pushpa Hotel and Jammichettu Centre. 

Similarly, vehicles that will be headed towards the Bus Stand will be diverted through the national highway at Krishna Lanka from 7 am to 10 am. City police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu said parking facilities have been arranged for VIPs and other guests at CAR Ground opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium gate 6 and Bishop Azariah School.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Police Commemoration Day
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp