Traffic to be regulated in Vijayawada on October 21

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police will be imposing traffic restrictions across the city on October 21 (Thursday) in view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attending the Police Commemoration Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium.

Vijayawada traffic police said that all the vehicles including RTC buses heading towards Benz circle from control room junction will be diverted through Siddhartha College junction via Eluru Road, Swarna Palace, Pushpa Hotel and Jammichettu Centre.

Similarly, vehicles that will be headed towards the Bus Stand will be diverted through the national highway at Krishna Lanka from 7 am to 10 am. City police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu said parking facilities have been arranged for VIPs and other guests at CAR Ground opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium gate 6 and Bishop Azariah School.