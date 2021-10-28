ELS bags Lean Six Sigma certification

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 20 supervisors of the electric loco shed (ELS) Vijayawada Division have bagged Lean Six Sigma and Green Belt Training certification. With this, ELS-Vijayawada becomes the first loco shed in SCR zone to bag Lean Six Sigma implementation certification.

Anexas Europe, a globally recognised independent third party firm based in Bengaluru presented certificates to ELS, Vijayawada for successfully implementing Sigma Six techniques with documented evidence of process improvements.

As a part of Lean Six Sigma Certification, 20 senior section engineers of ELS were provided with Green Belt Training and practical sessions for 15 days through online and field sessions. Lean Six Sigma is a process improvement technique, which includes root cause analysis of process and previous failures to reduce/eliminate wastage of material, manpower etc., thereby achieving the target of maximum productivity with existing resources.

Sigma Six is a set of tools and techniques used by companies to improve production processes, and guarantee quality. DRM Shivendra Mohan congratulated senior DEE Ch Dinesh Reddy and the staff.