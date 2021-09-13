Sri Sri’s poems continue to inspire everyone: Telugu film star Tanikella Bharani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maha Prasthanam, a Telugu anthology of poems, is a replica of noted literary writer Srirangam Srinivasarao popularly know as Sri Sri, opined film actor and director Tanikella Bharani.

The actor participated in a pustaka neerajanam programme on Maha Prasthanam, organised by Sahithi Mitrulu at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharani recalled how Sri Sri transformed into the first modern Telugu poet, whose writings reflected the issues confronted by the common man in everyday life. His extraordinary work gave recognition to the struggles of the poor workers and peasants. The present generation should draw inspiration from the iconic poet and Telugu litterateur, whose works continue to inspire everyone and has a social consciousness, he said.