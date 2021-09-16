STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passenger Services Committee inspects Vijayawada railway station

PSC team reviewed passenger amenities, awarded Rs 25,000 cash award for proper upkeep

Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada railway station. (File photo| IRCTC-CO.in)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The members of the Passenger Services Committee (PSC), constituted by the Railway Board, inspected the facilities provided to passengers at the Vijayawada Railway Station on Wednesday. A six-member team comprising of the committee chairman Ramesh Chandra Ratn, Pranab Baruah, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, Babita Parmar, Gangadhar Talupula and Baby Chanky along with ADRM (Infrastructure) D Srinivasa Rao took part in the station inspection programme and interacted with passengers. 

The main objective of the inspection was to obtain passenger feedback on cleanliness, amenities, suggestions for improvement and recommending steps for execution and implementation of steps concerning the consumers’ insights on passenger services to the Railway Board for implementation. 

Divisional commercial manager P Bhaskar Reddy briefed the members about the Vijayawada Station profile, footfall, special amenities for Divyangjan and passenger services that are available. The team inspected the all the waiting halls, cloak room, fruit juice stalls, Pay and Use toilets, on platform no.1. 

On platforms two and three, they inspected the South foot over bridge (FOB), drinking water taps and catering stalls. During the inspection, the team frequently interacted with passengers and asked for their feedback on cleanliness and  amenities provided to them at the station. The team also verified the licensee, vendors ID cards and license fee payment particulars at all the catering stalls. The mega FOB was also inspected.

They tested the quality of water at the RO water vending machines using a TDS meter and found that the quality was well within the prescribed limit. PSC members also inspected the newly set up Emergency Medical Centre and Child Helpline Centre. On the occasion, the PSC chairman also presented a Rs 25,000 cash award for the upkeep of the station. In the afternoon, they took part in the review meeting with DRM Shivendra Mohan at his office along with other branch officers. 

A pat on the back
Ramesh Chandra expressed satisfaction with regard to the maintenance at the station and advised the officials to install more number of CCTV cameras for surveillance. He also advised officials to ensure announcements were made in three languages, as Vijayawada is a major junction with passengers from various parts of the country passing through the station.

