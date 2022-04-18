Vijayawada student accidentally drinks acid for water

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police have constituted a special team to ascertain facts after a third year degree student consumed acid instead of drinking water on April 14. Kosuru Chaitanya, a third year degree student was admitted to ICU at a private hospital in the city after he drank acid.

The shocking incident took place at Enikepadu in Vijayawada on April 14. However, it came to light on Saturday after the Andhra Loyola College management started collecting funds for Chaitanya’s treatment.

ACP Khadar Basha said that Chaitanya along with his friends was attending an internship programme at Vijayawada International Airport.

On April 14, Chaitanya along with his friends played volleyball in a vacant land at Enikepadu. After completing the game, he went to a nearby shop in the locality and purchased a mineral water bottle. There, the shopkeeper kept a water bottle filled with acid in the refrigerator. To quench his thirst, Chaitanya accidentally consumed acid instead of drinking water.He complained of vomiting and his parents rushed him to a private hospital for treatment. A team of police personnel reached the spot and gathered evidence from the locals about the shopkeeper.

Dr Anusha, who is treating Chaitanya said that his health condition is critical. “We have performed all required tests, including endoscopy and found his intestinal organs were damaged. Currently, we are offering fluids to him through a pipe fixed to his nose as he was unable to consume through his mouth,” she said.